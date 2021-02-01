SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Video obtained by KPIX 5 Monday shows the brutal assault on an 84-year-old San Francisco man last week that critically injured the victim and helped lead to the suspect’s weekend arrest.

Family on Monday confirmed that the victim, 84-year-old San Francisco resident Vicha Ratanapakdee, died from the injuries he sustained at 3 a.m. Saturday morning at San Francisco General Hospital.

Originally from Thailand, Ratanapakdee came to San Francisco to help care for his grandchildren. He was injured last Thursday during his morning walk, his family said.

At around 9:30 a.m. Thursday, SFPD officers responded to a report of an assault near the corner of Fortuna and Anza Vista avenues, police said.

The surveillance video from a camera across the street captured the moment of impact. Ratanapakdee is seen walking in the driveway of a home.

The suspect barrels him into the victim violently, knocking him to the ground before the suspect casually walks away in the same direction he came from.

San Francisco police said they were quickly able to identify the male assault suspect as 19-year-old Daly City resident Antoine Watson. They also identified a female associate he was with at the time of the assault as 20-year-old Daly City resident Maylasia Goo.

On Friday, investigators obtained an arrest warrant for Watson for assault with a deadly weapon and elder abuse causing great bodily injury. When police were notified that the victim succumbed to his injuries, the SFPD Homicide Detail took over the investigation.

Saturday evening at approximately 8:45 p.m., officers served a search warrant on the 500 block of Lisbon Street in Daly City and located Watson and Goo, who were arrested without incident.

Watson was transported to San Francisco County Jail and booked on the outstanding arrest warrant and on one count of murder. Goo was transported to the San Francisco County Jail and booked on one count of being an accessory after the fact.

Ratanapakdee’s family is demanding justice.

“This guy should not be let on the street,” said Eric Lawson, Ratanapakdee’s son-in-law. “He should be charged with murder. If you see the video there’s nothing non-intentional about it.”

Lawson told KPIX 5 he believes racism played a role in the attack.

“When people saw me, because I’m Asian they blame me; [they think] that I bring the COVID to this country,” said Lawson.

On the GoFundMe page he created to raise money for funeral arrangements, he wrote “racism has once again proven deadly.”