RICHMOND (CBS SF) — A woman driving along Interstate Highway 80 in Richmond was shot and killed and the California Highway Patrol is seeking help from the public in their investigation.
The CHP said Richmond police reported the shooting on westbound I-80 east of the Richmond Parkway at around 9:14 p.m. Saturday.
The victim was driving a Chevrolet Malibu on westbound I-80 when she and her vehicle were struck by gunfire. She died of her injuries after being driven to Kaiser Hospital in Richmond, the CHP said.
CHP detectives is seeking assistance from the public in gathering the details about the shooting and urged who has any information that might be helpful to contact the CHP Investigative Tipline at 707-917-4491.