SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) – A man was killed and 2 others wounded in a triple-shooting just a block away from an elementary school in San Francisco’s Bayview neighborhood, according to police.
It happened at about 9:45 a.m, Tuesday, near 3rd and Palou Streets.
Responding to a shooting, officers arrived to find a 40-year-old man suffering from gunshot wounds. Despite lifesaving efforts, the victim died at the scene.
Two other men were hurt. Both were treated for non-life threatening gunshot wounds at a nearby hospital.
Police are lasking anyone with information to contact SFPD’s 24-hour tip line 415-575-4444 or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the message with SFPD.