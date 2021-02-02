WASHINGTON D.C. (CBS News) — President Biden on Tuesday signed three executive orders to set up a task force to locate migrant families separated under the Trump administration, reshape U.S. border and asylum policy and review restrictions made to the legal immigration system over the past four years.

One order established an inter-agency government task force led by the secretary of homeland security that will be charged with identifying all migrant children who were separated from their parents during the Trump administration’s “zero tolerance” border crackdown and earlier pilot programs.

Another responsibility for the task force will be to facilitate the reunification of families who remain separated. Advocates who have been working to track down separated families for over two years have yet to locate the parents of more than 600 children. Many of those parents were deported to Mexico and Central America without their children.

