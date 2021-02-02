SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — More than 5,000 COVID vaccine appointment were canceled last week at Kaiser Permanente facilities in Santa Clara County after the provider said it didn’t receive the expected doses of the vaccine.

Kaiser said about 4,500 appointments scheduled Jan. 29 to Feb. 5 were canceled for people 65-74, and another 750 appointments scheduled from Jan. 29 to 31 for people 75 and older were also canceled.

In a statement emailed to KPIX 5, Kaiser Permanente said it did not receive the vaccine supplies anticipated when the appointments were made, estimated on previous vaccine deliveries and guidance from the state and county.

“We understand the frustration this causes, and we are continuing to do all we can to increase the supply of vaccines, working in partnership with county, state and federal governments,” said the statement.

Kaiser said it was working to reschedule the appointments, prioritizing those recipients who are 75 years and older, and would “need a significant increase in vaccine supply” to schedule those aged 65 to 74.

Kaiser also said members can get the vaccine from any facility that has been approved as a COVID-19 vaccine provider by the state or county.