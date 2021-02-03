SAN MATEO (CBS SF) — A car traveling along Highway 92 in San Mateo County just west of Skyline Blvd. plunged through a guardrail and down a hillside, but emergency crews found no sign of any victims, except for footprints leading away from the crash site.

Cal Fire posted images of the crash site on social media, saying the broken guard rail was noticed and called in around 11:30 a.m. Wednesday.

HAPPENING NOW: A car has been located down the hillside of Hwy 92 just west of Skyline Blvd off of the EB lane. No one is in the abandoned vehicle. The guardrail is broken, and there are footprints up the hillside. The broken guard rail was noticed and called in around 11:30am. pic.twitter.com/D7SYjfRCPz — CAL FIRE CZU (@CALFIRECZU) February 3, 2021

The crash was on the eastbound lane of Highway 92 and Cal Fire said there were footprints up the hillside.

In another unusual twist to the incident, the car was found directly on top of another car that had crashed and was abandoned in the same location a year earlier, Cal Fire said.

MORE: The car was located on top of another car that had been crashed and abandoned in the same spot a year earlier. Traffic is flowing as normal. The CHP is taking over the investigation. pic.twitter.com/npWgUHceVJ — CAL FIRE CZU (@CALFIRECZU) February 3, 2021

Traffic was flowing normally along Highway 92 at the location. The California Highway Patrol was taking over the investigation of the crash, Cal Fire said.