OAKLAND (CBS SF) — Gov. Gavin Newsom unveiled plans Wednesday for a massive COVID-19 vaccination site at the Oakland-Alameda Coliseum — a joint venture between state and federal health officials.

It will be one of two in the state run by a collaboration between the Federal Emergency Management Agency and the state Office of Emergency Services. The other site will be on the campus of California State University, Los Angeles.

They are part of the Biden Administration’s plans to establish 100 vaccination sites nationwide in the federal administration’s first 100 days.

“In the fight against COVID-19, partnership is key, especially when it comes to reaching Californians in underserved areas,” Newsom said in a news release. “These new sites will help us get available supply to some of the California communities most in need. I thank the Biden Administration for standing with us as we continue our efforts to safely, swiftly and equitably vaccinate all Californians.”

FEMA will be providing resources and federal staffing support to establish the new community vaccination centers as well as operational support.

“Today’s announcement is a significant step forward in the ongoing effort to ensure every American who wants a vaccine will receive a vaccine,” said Acting FEMA Administrator Bob Fenton.

In order to expand the reach of the new state-federal sites further into the local communities, each of these new sites will be paired with two mobile vaccination clinics which can be deployed to multiple locations to amplify and provide distribution to areas that otherwise lack sufficient support.

Officials said the preparations and buildout of the two locations were now underway and the sites were expected to be open to eligible members of the public beginning February 16.

Registration for vaccine appointments at these two sites will be available through the state’s MyTurn scheduling system in the coming days.