SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Frustrated as other Bay Area counties are unveiling plans aimed at restarting in-person instruction, San Francisco officials plan to announce plans Wednesday to sue the city’s school district administrators to force them to accelerate the reopening plans for San Francisco schools.

City Attorney Dennis Herrera and Mayor London Breed have scheduled a 10 a.m. news conference to announce the lawsuit.

According to the San Francisco Chronicle, Herrera plans to sue the San Francisco Board of Education and the San Francisco Unified School District for violating a state law compelling districts to adopt a clear classroom reopening plan.

California Health and Human Services Secretary Dr. Mark Ghaly said Tuesday during his briefing on the pandemic that schools in Marin, San Francisco, San Mateo and Santa Clara counties can now reopen.

With the average daily case rate per 100,000 residents for all four counties now under 25 for at least five consecutive days, the state has permitted each county to reopen all K-6 schools if they choose to do so.

Schools with grades 7-12 that have already reopened are also allowed to continue providing in-person instruction under the state’s reopening framework for schools.

However, schools with those higher grades that have not yet opened will have to wait for their county to leave the purple tier to do so, according to the California Department of Public Health.

On Monday, the Los Gatos Unified School District began welcoming elementary school kids back into the classroom to resume in-person learning.

“I’m super excited!” one student told KPIX.

It was a big day at Blossom Hill Elementary in Los Gatos. As the district phases students back to school for in-person learning, the children are adjusting to a whole new set up.

“The gates are laid out by grade level at this point. When the children enter, they have their temperatures taken and they sanitize their hand,” said principal Lisa Reynolds. “And there’s social distancing markers all around the school.”

300 of the school’s 500 students will return to school two days a week and attend class via Zoom the other days. Grades K-2 and 6th Grade Cohort A returned Monday, with grades 3-5 and 6th Grade Cohort B set to return Monday, Feb. 8.