Filed Under:Alcohol, California Department of Alcohol Beverage Control, Liquor License, Palo Alto, Palo Alto News

PALO ALTO (CBS SF) – State officials have indefinitely suspended the license of a liquor store in Palo Alto this week, over repeated alcohol sales to minors.

The California Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control announced Wednesday that it posted a Notice of Suspension at Ernie’s Liquors located at 3870 El Camino Real and alcohol sales at the establishment are prohibited.

Officials said in a statement that Ernie’s sold alcohol to 10 different minors between September 2019 and September 2020. One of the minors was 15-years-old.

Alcoholic Beverage Control has ordered the license revoked, with the revocation stayed for six months to allow for ownership to be transferred.

Last month, the department suspended the license of a Safeway store in Berkeley for 45 days after reportedly selling alcohol to minors three times over a two week span. The store will be on probation for one year, opening the door for further disciplinary action if there is an additional violation.