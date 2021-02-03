RICHMOND (CBS SF) — Richmond police are offering a $10,000 reward in the 2019 murder of former NFL player Terrell Roberts at the home of his grandmother.

On September 11, 2019, police responded to the 1200 block of Fascination Circle in east Richmond and found the 38-year-old Roberts suffering from gunshot wounds. Despite life-saving efforts by emergency personnel he died at the scene.

In the days following the murder, detectives learned an unknown person came to the home while Roberts was visiting with his grandmother, and after a dispute Roberts was shot.

Detectives have identified a person of interest but more information and evidence is needed to prosecute the case, police said.

Roberts played football at El Cerrito High School, graduating in 1999. He went on to star at defensive back at Oregon State University and was signed in 2003 by the Cincinnati Bengals after going un-drafted. He played for the Bengals from 2003 to 2005 and was released after a knee injury.

Richmond police said the department was offering the reward for any information leading to the arrest and conviction of a suspect, saying any information may be valuable to detectives.

The Roberts family and police urged anyone with information to contact Homicide Detective Mike Sagan at (510)620-6622, email him at msagan@richmondpd. net or contact Richmond’s anonymous tip line at (510) 307 T1PS (8177).