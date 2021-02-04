SANTA ROSA (CBS SF) — Two men and three teenage girls were arrested shortly after a series of school burglaries and store robberies in Santa Rosa all committed on Thursday morning.

Santa Rosa police said early Thursday morning, officers responded to burglaries at three elementary schools between 4:49 a.m. and 6:30 a.m. – Robert L. Stevens, Roseland Creek and Biella, each school within four miles of each other.

The thieves made off with laptops, school supplies and other miscellaneous items, police said. Officers searched the area, but no suspects were located.

At 6:34 a.m., officers were dispatched to Bill’s Market at 1020 Hopper Ave. in response to an armed robbery with multiple suspects. Witnesses told police a group of people entered the store with one brandishing a black rifle, demanding money and other items from the clerk.

The robbers took e-cigarettes, alcohol and cash and fled in a vehicle. No one was hurt in the robbery.

At 7:12 a.m. officers responded to Fast and East Market at 2550 Guerneville Rd. for another armed robbery that was similar to how the Hopper Ave. robbery happened, police said.

By 7:55 a.m., a patrol officer spotted a vehicle matching the description of the suspect vehicle in the area of Cleveland Ave. and Ripley St. After conducting a high-risk stop, five people in the vehicle matching the suspect descriptions were arrested.

Police found a replica black rifle inside the vehicle and after serving a search warrant at a Santa Rosa home, numerous items stolen from the markets and the schools were found.

The adult suspects were identified as Jesus Jessie Moya-Madrigal, 20, and Edy Elisandro Santiago-Mojica, 18; both Santa Rosa residents. Three 15-year-old girls, each of them Santa Rosa residents, were also arrested.

Each were charged and booked into the Sonoma County Jail on two counts of felony robbery and one count of felony burglary.

Detectives urged anyone who may have information related to these crimes or witnessed the robberies or burglaries to contact Santa Rosa Police through the department’s tip line: http://www.srcity.org/CrimeTips.