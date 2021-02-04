ALBANY (CBS SF/BCN) — Alameda County health officials have announced plans for a drive-thru vaccination site in the parking lot of Golden Gate Fields racetrack.

The site initially will be open from Friday to Monday for county residents 75 and older. Appointments are required and can be set up at Curative Inc. website at https://curative.com/sites/24551#9/37.8675/-122.2969. Curative Inc., the vendor, will add those with appointments into its notification system for second appointments.

The vaccinations are for those seeking their first dose and target the ages most vulnerable to hospitalization and death from COVID-19, Berkeley Health officials said.

The form will ask about basic demographic information to confirm eligibility for an appointment and an email will be sent confirming the date and time of an appointment.

A ride service supported by the city is available for a $15 fee to help senior and disabled Berkeley residents needing transportation to the site for their appointments.

Those who have an appointment time should check their eligibility, register for services, and schedule a ride by contacting Easy Does It at (510) 704-2111.

Easy Does It will ask health screening questions to ensure to ensure the rider safety and the safety of the driver. Personal protective equipment is worn by drivers, and face coverings are required of riders.