LIVERMORE (CBS SF) — Livermore Police requested the public’s help Thursday in identifying the suspect in a shooting the night before.
The shooting occurred near N. Livermore and Railroad avenues at around 8:43 p.m. Wednesday. Responding officers arrived to find two people in a car — a man and a woman. The man had bullet wounds that were not life-threatening and the woman also had minor injuries. Neither were Livermore residents.
“We do not have anyone in custody at this point, but are actively following up on investigative leads,” Livermore Police said in a statement. “Currently, the event appears to be related to an isolated incident.”
Officers asked that anyone with video or information related to the investigation please contact Detective Bloom at (925) 371-4757.