SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) – A pedestrian in a crosswalk was hit and killed in a multiple vehicle crash near Lake Merced in San Francisco Thursday.

Police said the crash happened at around 8 a.m. at Lake Merced Boulevard at Higuera Ave. on the western edge of San Francisco State University.

Eight cars were involved in the crash, with one of the vehicles colliding with a man in his 20s. He was taken to the hospital and pronounced dead at 1:45 p.m. Thursday.

Four other people who were inside vehicles were injured in the crash and were hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries, including a driver in his 30s or 40s suspected of causing the crash, police said.

Lake Merced Boulevard is a major thoroughfare which funnels traffic to and from Interstate 280 and Skyline Boulevard.

In March of 2019, a 14-year-old girl was killed in the same intersection, and San Francisco supervisors have asked for traffic calming measures along the stretch of Lake Merced Boulevard.

Police urged anyone who witnessed the crash or has any information about the incident was urged to contact the department’s 24-hour tip line at 415-575-4444 or text TIP411 and begin the message with SFPD.