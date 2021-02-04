VALLEJO (CBS SF) — Police were seeking the public’s help in the investigation into 2020 shooting that killed a young Vallejo couple and injured their infant son.

On August 20, 2020, 25-year-old Joacko Williams Jr. and 24-year-old Rahel Blackmon were sitting in their vehicle with their baby in the backseat when a vehicle pulled up and began shooting into the vehicle.

Williams and Blackmon were pronounced dead at the scene. The infant survived but was hospitalized with serious injuries.

On Thursday, Vallejo police released images of what investigators believe is the suspect vehicle, which appears to be a dark-colored 2014-2018 Honda Civic and asked anyone with information about the case to come forward.

Surveillance video shows the vehicle driving away from the scene of the shooting just after the sounds of rapid gunfire.

“This tragic incident has left another child without their parents and we cannot allow this vicious cycle to continue,” said Vallejo Police Chief Shawny Williams in a press release. “We need your help and must work as a community to help heal generations of trauma and bring justice in this case.”

Anyone with information was asked to contact Detective Josh Caitham at (707) 648-4342 or Detective Terry Schillinger at (707) 648-4278.