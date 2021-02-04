SAN FRANCISCO (BCN) — Suspects armed with a crowbar broke into an elderly woman’s home in San Francisco’s Crocker-Amazon neighborhood on Wednesday afternoon and stole several items, police said.
Around 3:25 p.m., officers initially responded to the 100 block of Whittier Street for a report of a home invasion robbery.
Officers learned a 91-year-old woman was in her home when two male suspects forced their way inside, possibly using the crowbar. The suspects were able to take the items and fled in a sedan-type vehicle, according to police.
The elderly victim was uninjured, police said.
One of the suspects was described as a man in his 30s, while a description of the second suspect was not immediately available.
Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to call SFPD’s anonymous tip line at (415) 575-4444 or to text a tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD.