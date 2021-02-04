SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Two residents were injured early Thursday morning as a two-alarm fire swept through a San Francisco Excelsior District duplex, officials said.
San Francisco fire spokesman Lt. Jonathan Baxter said crews responded to reports of a fire in the 500 block of Naples St. at 11:50 p.m.
“Firefighters arrived on scene quickly, observing smoke and flames,” Baxter said. “(The fire was) quickly elevated to a second alarm due to the adjoining buildings.”
Firefighters raced into the burning structure and rescued a resident who was transported to the hospital in good condition. A second resident also was taken to the hospital and expected to survive.
It took 70 firefighters until 1:21 a.m. to bring the fire under control and prevent it from spreading to other homes in the densely packed neighborhood.
The cause of the fire was under investigation.