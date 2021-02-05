SAN RAFAEL (BCN) – Marin County sheriff’s officials are asking for the public’s help identifying a man they say grabbed a 15-year-old girl while she was jogging Monday evening.
The girl said she was jogging along a path at about 6 p.m. near Mt. Rainier Drive in the Marinwood neighborhood of San Rafael when the man “came out from behind foliage in front of her and grabbed her face,” according to sheriff’s officials.
The girl said she punched her assailant in the face and ran away with the man in pursuit but she was able to outdistance him.
Sheriff’s officials describe the man as Black, between 50 and 60 years old, 6 feet tall, medium build with brown eyes and a black beard.
He was wearing a black beanie, a red fleece collared sweater, blue jogging pants and white Adidas shoes with black stripes, sheriff’s officials said.
Anyone with information about the attack is asked to contact Detective Lauran Patton at L–Patton@marinsheriff.org or (415) 473-7265.