ETNA, Calif. (AP) — Authorities say two backcountry skiers were caught in an avalanche in Northern California and one of them died. The Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office says the two men were caught in the avalanche Wednesday in a remote area near Etna Summit.
According to reports, 37-year-old Ben Koerber and 35-year-old Brook Golling were equipped for the weather and the terrain but were swept up in an avalanche and buried under the snow. Koerber was able to pull Golling from the snow and tried for over an hour to revive Golling to no avail.
A search and rescue team found Golling’s body Thursday.
