SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — KCBS reporter Liam Mayclem will be providing KPIX 5 users with a weekly tip list on how best to survive the current coronavirus outbreak.

SUPERBOWL: CULINARY KICK OFF

Saturday 5pm

Join stars of food & football for the tastiest show on earth – the 7th Annual Culinary kick off. The event goes virtual this year but promises to be equally fun. Chefs Charlie Palmer, Michael Mina, Adam Sobel & Michael Lewis will be cooking up a storm with NFL Hall of Famers Ronnie Lott, Marshal Faulks & Charlies Woodson. These legends of the food & football will be talking & eating up with legendary winemaker John Anthony of JaM cellars & John Anthony Vineyard. Hosts Sage Steele and yours truly. Log on, buy a ticket and support the Culinary Institute of America and All Stars Helping Kids and become a legend this Saturday at 5pm

https://www.culinarykickoff.com

FOOTBALL: BIGGEST SHOW ON TURF

SUNDAY 3:30pm

This weekend Tom Brady leads the Bucks to SUPER-BOWL 55 up against Kansas City Chiefs. Will the Bay Area’s Brady bring home his 7th Super Bowl ring ? The Weeknd performs in the half-time show and that we know will pop!!

Watch On KPIX 5

MOVIE: THE DIG

The year is 1939 and Britain is on the verge of war, the RAF planes constantly buzzing past are reminders. Behind a large manor home in Suffolk, there are a number of earthen mounds that suggest the possibility of ancient artifacts buried beneath the soil. Edith Pretty (Carey Mulligan), a widow of some taste and renown, has hired a local excavator named Basil Brown (Ralph Fiennes) to help her locate any potential findings. Great story, and Oscar worthy performances make this a must watch on Netflix.

https://www.netflix.com/title/81167887?s=i&trkid=13747225

FUNDRAISER:HEART FOR WINCHESTER HOSPICE

FRIDAY 11am

Join me for a one-of-a-kind virtual fundraiser for Winchester Hospice in the UK. I’ll be making a special Valentines breakfast: ENGLISH MUFFIN HEART, HAM & EGGS. I’ll share the recipe on my Instagram page @liammayclem

https://event.auctria.com/a2d804d7-6abf-4657-8edb-2427435cc1f6/

BOOK: MIKE NICHOLS – A LIFE

This biography of one of Holywood’s most brilliant and beloved directors by Mark Harris tells us many things: Nichols was an outsider who found his place, he lived large and as a director Mike Nichols defied categorization. From Who’s Afraid of Virginia Wolf to The Graduate to Birdcage to Angels in America and his final film Charlie Wilson’s War – each movie in it’s own lane and the one constant from Nichols – “make the characters real”. That was the mark he made above all others, telling great stories that the crowds & critics would connect with. A great book about about a great man who lived a rich, full life and made our lives richer in the process. Nichols died of a heart attack in 2014 aged 83.

https://www.penguinrandomhouse.com/books/534835/mike-nichols-by-mark-harris/

CAUSE: WEAR RED DAY

The American Heart Association’s Go Red for Women movement encourages people to take action through the month of February by: Wearing red on National Wear Red Day on this day Friday 5th to raise awareness about cardiovascular disease. It’s the biggest killer of women in America.

https://newsroom.heart.org/news/national-wear-red-dayR-february-5-2021-calls-attention-to-no-1-health-threat-for-women

Enjoy SUPERBOWL weekend.

Email me: liamsf@aol.com

Please follow me on socials @liammayclem