SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — A Tesla driver’s dashcam recorded stunning video of a brazen smash-and-grab robbery in the middle of San Francisco traffic on Friday.
Video shows a silver Prius was sitting in traffic at the Interstate 80 on-ramp near 8th street when a black car pulls up behind it. The doors open and a man runs out, smashing the back window of the Prius and snatching a black bag.
The thief made off with a drone and camera equipment, according to the Tesla driver who spoke with the victims. They said they noticed they were being followed after leaving a video shoot.
Highway robbery in SF- caught on my TeslaCam. pic.twitter.com/oZ8RFgboCm
— Alex (@amegregan5) February 6, 2021