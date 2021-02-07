COVID Vaccinations:Bay Area COVID-19 Vaccine Resources Page
SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — A Tesla driver’s dashcam recorded stunning video of a brazen smash-and-grab robbery in the middle of San Francisco traffic on Friday.

Video shows a silver Prius was sitting in traffic at the Interstate 80 on-ramp near 8th street when a black car pulls up behind it. The doors open and a man runs out, smashing the back window of the Prius and snatching a black bag.

The thief made off with a drone and camera equipment, according to the Tesla driver who spoke with the victims. They said they noticed they were being followed after leaving a video shoot.