SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX) — After nearly a year of public school buildings sitting empty in the city of San Francisco, the school board and teachers union announced a plan to reopen them.

“The new part is vaccinations for all school district employees who will be in school buildings, working as students come back to school,” said Susan Solomon, president of the United Educators of San Francisco.

In the deal struck, teachers and staff will return to campus when San Francisco reaches the red tier and teachers are vaccinated.

“Part of the agreement is that the vaccination would be completely done before returning to school to make sure people are in fact immune,” Solomon said.

When San Francisco reaches the orange tier, teachers and staff would go back without getting vaccinated.

For some parents, the deal is not enough.

“I personally feel failed by San Francisco and the school board,” said parent Beth Kelly, who has a first grader at Clarendon Elementary.

“I don’t believe nor do any of my friends believe that any kids are going to be back this spring. Most of us don’t believe that they have a plan for the fall either.”

Mother of two, Meg Kammerud, said the deal is simply a response to the lawsuit filed by city attorney Dennis Herrera.

“I think it’s more political theater. I was really disappointed when I dug into the fact of the matter or the lack of fact here. This really stinks of conspiracy between the board and the union whereby they’re trying to moot the lawsuit from the city without trying to put into place a real plan for our students,” Kammerud told KPIX.