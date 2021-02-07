OAKLAND (CBS SF/BCN) — At least two large illegal sideshows in Oakland drew crowds of spectators and participants Sunday, slowing traffic on 880 as spinning cars blocked the High Street exit ramps.

On social media, video was posted from High Street and also from a large gathering at Havenscourt and Bancroft.

Oakland police said sideshow activity broke out at various locations around city during Sunday’s Super Bowl. They came hours after a late night sideshow was captured on YouTube video early Saturday morning on the corner of MacArthur and Coolidge in the Dimond/Fruitvale area of Oakland. Gunfire could also be heard on the video.

The California Highway Patrol said its officers also responded to the High Street sideshow.

CHP Officer Sean Layton said that at 4:30 p.m. his office received reports of an active sideshow on surface streets under I-880.

About 30 vehicles participated in the sideshow, which caused congestion on both directions of I-880 because vehicles traveling on the interstate were unable to take the High Street exits, Layton said.

The vehicles participating in the sideshow dispersed at about 4:50 p.m. CHP officers stopped several of the vehicles that entered the freeway from the sideshow for various violations.