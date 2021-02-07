SAN CARLOS (CBS SF) — A man entered a San Carlos Baskin-Robbins store Saturday night, held employees at gunpoint before fleeing with $300 in cash, authorities said.
The San Mateo County Sheriff said a Hispanic male, in his 20’s, 5’06”, 160 lbs., wearing a black hoodie, red bandana over the face, blue jeans, brown shoes and gray gloves entered the Baskin-Robbins located at 1648 El Camino Real at around 9:40 p.m.
Employees told the deputies the man approached them, brandishing a silver handgun and demanding money from the cash register.
The man walked around the counter and opened the cash register, where he removed $300.00 in cash. He then ran out of the business and fled on foot southbound on El Camino Real.
Arriving deputies searched the area but were unable to locate the suspect. Both employees were shaken but uninjured.
Deputies were trying to find any potential witnesses or security video that may assist in identifying the suspect.
Anyone who has information regarding this incident is encouraged to call the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office Anonymous Tip Line at 1-800-547-2700.