SANTA ROSA (CBS SF) — A large power outage likely caused by a small rodent left that affected thousands of residents in Santa Rosa Monday.
The Santa Rosa Fire Department said it responded to a possible blown transformer on Brush Creek Road, in the eastern part of the city.
The department the failure “may have been the result of a small rodent” and that approximately 10,000 people had lost power. PG&E crews were on the scene, the fire department said.
As of 1 p.m. Monday, PG&E’s online outage map indicated 2,500 people were still without power. Time of restoration was estimated to be 3:15 p.m Monday.