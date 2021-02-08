BURLINGAME (CBS SF) — A wrong-way driver slammed into a dump truck on Highway 101 Monday morning, claiming a life and triggering a massive backup near San Francisco International.
The California Highway Patrol reported the crash at around 6:48 a.m. near Millbrae Ave. in the northbound lanes on the busy freeway heading to the airport and San Francisco.
Only the 2 left lanes are open in #Burlingame due to a crash that has cost the life of one person northbound 101 at Broadway. The right lanes are blocked while the investigation continues. Traffic is stacked up through #SanMateo. #KCBSTraffic video:Caltrans. pic.twitter.com/9blum8aZdc
— KCBS Radio – The Traffic Leader (@KCBSAMFMTraffic) February 8, 2021
At least two northbound lanes were blocked by the crash. The CHP was warning of lengthy traffic delays as the morning commute was backed up to San Mateo. There was no estimate as to when the lanes would be reopened.
A coroner has been called to the scene. It was not immediately known if there any other injuries.