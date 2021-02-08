COVID Vaccinations:Bay Area COVID-19 Vaccine Resources Page
BURLINGAME (CBS SF) — A wrong-way driver slammed into a dump truck on Highway 101 Monday morning, claiming a life and triggering a massive backup near San Francisco International.

The California Highway Patrol reported the crash at around 6:48 a.m. near Millbrae Ave. in the northbound lanes on the busy freeway heading to the airport and San Francisco.

At least two northbound lanes were blocked by the crash. The CHP was warning of lengthy traffic delays as the morning commute was backed up to San Mateo. There was no estimate as to when the lanes would be reopened.

A coroner has been called to the scene. It was not immediately known if there any other injuries.