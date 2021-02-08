BETHEL ISLAND (CBS SF) — A man was missing early Monday after the boat he lived on burst into flames and was completely destroyed at the Bethel Island Marina, authorities said.

East Contra Costa Fire Battalion Chief Craig Auzenne said it was still not safe for firefighters to search the wreckage for the missing man.

“The boat has collapsed in on itself and we cannot get onto the boat,” he said. “It’s making it hard for us to extinguish some of the hot spots and to perform a search to try and find the possible victim.”

Firefighters responded to a fire call at the marina, located at 440 Riverview Place on Bethel Island, at around 10:04 p.m. Sunday.

“The boat was fully involved when the first engine arrived on scene,” Auzenne said. “They were able to extinguish the fire…The hull is still intact so its still floating.”

The owner of the 30-foot cabin cruiser lives and sleeps aboard the boat and couldn’t be accounted for in the heavy fire damage.

“We do have one adult male who lives on the boat,” Auzenne said. “At this time he is unaccounted for.”

Concerns about the man’s welfare were further elevated after his vehicle was found parked in the marina parking lot.