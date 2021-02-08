SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Old Navy, Inc. is moving its headquarters from San Francisco’s Mission Bay to the Embarcadero.
The clothing retailer confirmed the employees will be moving into its Gap headquarters, located at 1 Harrison and 2 Folsom Streets.
“We are evaluating how to create greater flexibility for our teams across Gap Inc., while providing a best-in-class work experience that cultivates agility, creativity and collaboration,” said Sandy Goldberg, spokesperson for Gap Inc. and Old Navy Communications.
There are no details as to exactly when the move will happen.
In 2020, BizVibe ranked Gap as the fourth largest clothing manufacturer in the world with more than $16 billion in sales revenue.