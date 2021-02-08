SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Two suspects were in custody on attempted murder charges Monday after they allegedly engaged in a brazen exchange of gunfire on a Bayview street in January.

San Francisco police said 26-year-old Jermaine McDonald and 26-year-old Kenneth Matthews, both of San Francisco, have been booked into county jail on attempted murder and other charges after they allegedly exchanged gunfire in the area of 3rd St. and Palou Ave. on the morning of January 23.

Investigators said officers responded to the Bayview neighborhood after reports of gunfire at approximately 8:28 a.m. that January morning.

They met with employees from a grocery store who told them that they heard gunfire coming from outside and that a storefront window had been shattered.

Officers obtained video surveillance of the incident, which showed a light-colored vehicle driving southbound on the 4800 block of 3rd Street.

An unknown suspect fired several shots from inside the vehicle in the direction of a second unknown suspect standing on the sidewalk. The second suspect produced a firearm and returned fire at the vehicle as it fled the scene at a high rate of speed.

SFPD Gang Task Force investigators developed information that led to them identifying McDonald and Matthews as the suspects.

On January 27, McDonald was taken into custody and discovered to be carrying a loaded, semi-automatic firearm in his pocket.

Investigators then obtained an arrest warrant for Matthews. On February 4, Matthews was taken into custody without incident.

While arrests have been made, this remains an open investigation.

Investigators were asking anyone with information – including cell phone or surveillance camera video – regarding this incident to call the SFPD 24-hour-tip line at 1-415-575-4444 or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the message with SFPD.