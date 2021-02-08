SAUSALITO (CBS SF) — Two San Francisco men were arrested early Monday in possession of a stolen van that was filled with stolen property including bicycles, electric scooters and luggage.

Authorities said 31-year-old Nicholas Tiller and 32-year-old Jeremie Barbe have been booked into Marin County jail on numerous charges.

Barbe was booked for possession of the stolen vehicle, possession of burglary tools, miscellaneous drug charges and for providing false identification to the officers. He was also being held on two outstanding arrest warrants out of San Francisco.

Meanwhile, Tiller was booked for the possession of the stolen vehicle, possession of burglary tools and miscellaneous drug related charges.

Sausalito police said their license plate recognition cameras alerted them to a stolen vehicle entering the city from Spencer Ave. at approximately 1:05 a.m. The as white Chevrolet van had been reported stolen out of San Francisco on February 5.

Officers immediately responded to the area to search for the vehicle. Tiller was located in the driver’s seat of the van and Barbe was found standing outside the vehicle.

A search of the vehicle revealed a large amount of suspected stolen property which include bicycles, electric scooters and luggage. The property was collected and attempts will be made to locate the owners.

Since the Sausalito’s License Plate Recognition Camera program became operational on Thursday, May 18, 2017, 49 stolen vehicles have been recovered leading to the arrest of fifty-seven 57 individuals for various crimes.