SAN FRANCISCO (BCN) — Two suspects forced their way into a store on San Francisco’s Ocean Avenue on Monday afternoon and made off with prescription medication, according to police.

The robbery was reported at about 4 p.m. at the store in the 1600 block of Ocean Avenue west of City College of San Francisco, police said. A Walgreens pharmacy is on that block, and an employee at the store Tuesday morning referred questions to the company’s corporate offices.

Police said two suspects believed to be men in their early to mid-20s forced their way in and demanded that employees provide them with prescription pills. The employees complied and the suspects then fled and have not been arrested.

No detailed descriptions of the suspects were immediately available.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the Police Department’s anonymous tip line at (415) 575-4444 or to send a tip by text message to TIP411 with “SFPD” at the start of the message.

