OAKLAND (BCN/CBS SF) — Oakland police were investigating a reported armed robbery and gunshots heard Tuesday morning in the 1200 block of 47th Avenue and have arrested one suspect.
Officers responded to the scene of the commercial robbery about 10 a.m. and have continued to search for additional suspects. The Alameda County Sheriff’s Office is assisting OPD with the investigation, police said.
No injuries were reported.
© Copyright 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. and Bay City News Service. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.