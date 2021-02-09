SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — An at-risk woman who was reported missing in San Jose on Monday has been found safe, police said Tuesday.
Nga Vu, 69, had last been seen at Lee’s Supermarket on Senter Road and was considered at-risk because she suffers from Alzheimer’s disease.
San Jose police wrote on Twitter on Tuesday afternoon that she was found safe. More details about exactly where and when she was found were not immediately available.
