OAKLAND (CBS SF) — The suspect arrested and charged with recently assaulting three victims in Oakland’s Chinatown was arraigned during his first court appearance Tuesday.

Authorities said 28-year-old Yahya Muslim is being charged with assault, battery, elder abuse and a special allegation of offenses while out on bail, after his arrest was announced Monday.

One of the crimes Muslim is accused of committing is an assault that was caught on video where he is seen pushing a 91-year-old man from behind, making him fall hard to the ground.

During his Tuesday morning court appearance, the defendant was given no bail on two assault charges and $155,000 on a third charge.

The Alameda County District Attorney’s Office revealed Muslim has two prior felony assault convictions. Authorities said they are investigating whether the attacks were racially motivated.

Muslim will be back in court on March 2nd for a plea hearing.

Authorities are also investigating another assault targeting an elderly Asian senior in Oakland.

Surveillance video shows a 71-year-old grandmother walking along the sidewalk in broad daylight at around 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 3, when two suspects suddenly approach.

One suspect knocks her to the ground before yanking her purse so hard that the strap breaks off. Another camera shows a different angle of the same attack on 6th Avenue and International Boulevard.

“Just watching everything on social media and it’s happening really close to home and stuff too, so I called her right away and I said make sure you don’t go out, make sure you don’t do anything, don’t wear your bags or whatever,” said the victim’s granddaughter, who wished to remain anonymous.

On Tuesday, Asian-American advocacy groups held a press conference demanding action to protect members of their community and to help victims of attacks.

“Our seniors shouldn’t have to live in fear. Residents shouldn’t be pushed out of their homes,” said Jing Jing He with the Asian Pacific Environmental Network through an interpreter. “And Chinatown business owners and residents shouldn’t need to form their own patrol teams to fend for themselves.”

The attacks in the Bay Area against Asian-Americans are drawing national attention, with celebrities offering rewards for suspect information.