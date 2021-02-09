BERKELEY (CBS SF) — Officials at the University of California at Berkeley this week announced that current “self-sequester” period for students living in resident halls has been extended through at least February 15.

School officials had initially instructed students living at UCB residence halls to self sequester on February 1 due to an outbreak of COVID-19 cases that was growing due to a surge on campus. 44 students tested positive for the virus over the weekend preceding February 1.

“New cases are slowing down, showing that these measures and the helpful efforts of students have been effective,” a statement published Monday on the UC Berkeley COVID resources and support website read. “However, a significant number of students remain in quarantine and, due to the 14-day incubation period of this virus, it is too early to be sure this current surge is contained.”

Students living in residence halls received additional instructions by email that directed them to stay in their rooms at all times except:

to obtain medical care, including mental health care

in case of emergency

to comply with your testing requirements

to use the bathroom on your floor or that you have been assigned to

to obtain food from your nearby outdoor Cal Dining kiosk

Students were also advised not to attend any gatherings or events, only pick up food from designated Cal Dining kiosks, only using residence hall restrooms when they are unoccupied and refraining from solo outdoor exercise.

Students are additionally required to be tested for COVID twice a week, which has been standard practice throughout the semester and advised to follow all standard COVID safety protocols such as physical distancing, handwashing, and wearing face coverings.

More information for students is available at the UC Berkeley COVID resources website.