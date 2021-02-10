SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — A major earthquake struck off the South Pacific Ocean, prompting an initial tsunami warning a number of islands in the region.

The 7.7 magnitude quake struck at 5:20 a.m. PST about 250 miles southeast of New Caledonia archipelago, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. The quake was preceded by at least three foreshocks between 5.7 and 6.0 magnitude. It was followed by several aftershocks with magnitudes between 5.0 and 5.6.

A preliminary bulletin from the U.S. Tsunami Warning Centers said tsunami waves reaching 1 to 3 feet above the tide level were possible for some coasts of Fiji, New Zealand and Vanuatu.

Sea level observations indicated a tsunami was generated and areas of New Caledonia and Vanuatu have seen sea level changes of 0.3 feet or lower.

There was no tsunami danger for Hawaii, the U.S. West Coast, British Columbia, or Alaska.

So far there were no reports of any damage or injuries from the earthquakes.