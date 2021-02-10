SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — The City of San Francisco intends to return two religious artifacts to Thailand after the city settled a lawsuit with the federal government, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

“I want to thank San Francisco and the Asian Art Museum for their agreement to forfeit these treasures so they may be returned to Thailand,” said U.S. Attorney Anderson. “The United States is committed to returning stolen relics to nations seeking to preserve their heritage. We will use all our power, including civil forfeiture, to ensure that misappropriated cultural items are returned to their rightful owners.”

The federal government sued San Francisco back in October of last year over the artifacts, which Thailand officials said were stolen. The city obtained the two lintels, which are two 1,500-pound hand-carved decorative relics, over 50 years ago. San Francisco’s Asian Art Museum, which displayed the artifacts, said one lintel is from Nong Hong Temple and dates to 1000-1080 AD. The other is from Khao Lon Temple and dates to 975-1025 AD.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, the relics were “originally part of ancient religious temples in Thailand and are prime examples of the decorative lintel and material art traditions of Southeast Asian art.”

The government didn’t learn of the illegal exportation until 2017, after the Thai Consulate visited the Asian Art Museum the year before. The museum said that it found no evidence that the artifacts were stolen but also didn’t turn up any copies of required export documents required under Thai law. At the time, the museum took them off public display but was planning to return them.

The lawsuit is surprising because the museum had been negotiating with both the Department of Homeland Security and Thai officials since 2017, said Robert Mintz, the museum’s deputy director.

“The successful outcome of this investigation helps restore Thailand’s cultural heritage for the appreciation and study of this and future generations,” said Homeland Security Investigations (NorCal) Special Agent in-Charge Tatum King. “The theft and trafficking of cultural artifacts is a tradition as old as the cultures they represent. Returning a nation’s precious cultural antiquities promotes goodwill with foreign governments and citizens, while significantly protecting the world’s cultural history and knowledge of past civilizations.

Per the terms of the settlement, the Thai lintels will return to Thailand through the U.S. Department of Justice’s victim remission program. After that, the lintels will be exhibited for the religious and cultural appreciation of the people of Thailand.