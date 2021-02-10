PACIFICA (CBS SF) — A 24-year-old Pacifica man was arrested Friday on suspicion of sexual assault crimes involving four minors and investigators believe there may be other victims, the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday.

Investigators said Gabriel Vandam-Ballard “met at least four juvenile females on social media” and “lured and offered the juveniles various items including tobacco and narcotics, in exchange for sexual acts.”

Deputies patrolling in the Gray Whale Cove area near Redwood City contacted Vandamn-Ballard when they saw his vehicle broken down near La Costanera Restrauant shortly before 2 a.m. Friday. Vandamballard was taken into custody when deputies learned he had just sexually assaulted one of the victims, who was in the vehicle with him, officials said.

He was booked for oral copulation with a person under 18 and meeting with a minor with intent to commit lewd acts.

Officials said Vandam-Ballard has been known to frequent the San Mateo County coast, Pacifica, and Daly City areas, including the unincorporated towns of Moss Beach and El Granada and that detectives have reason to believe there are more victims.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact Detective Joe Fava (650) 363-4192 or jfava@smcgov.org.

