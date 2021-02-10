SAN LEANDRO (CBS SF/BCN) — The San Leandro Unified School District announced Wednesday it’s holding a public forum next month about a proposal to rename Woodrow Wilson Elementary School.
The proposal was submitted in July 2020 by school staff and family members, who want to change the name of the school because of the former president’s “resegregation of the federal government and vocal support for racist policies and practices during his tenure,” according to a district news release.
The proposal includes establishing a committee to produce a new name for the school.
District officials have conducted several staff and community meetings to discuss the proposal and sent a survey to current school families. Both efforts indicated support for the renaming effort.
The district also gathered input from a community advisory group of local leaders and historians that has reviewed the proposal. The committee will make a presentation at the forum of the public input gathered thus far and will hear additional public comment.
The discussion will be hosted online via Zoom at 6:30 p.m. on March 2. The meeting link is https://slusd-us.zoom.us/j/86199924365. The link to the proposal, in PDF format, is https://drive.google.com/file/d/1xmB0I6_CHheZO_ZEf1ZJ3gx1F9LkwPGY/view?usp=sharing.