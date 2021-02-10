SAN LEANDRO (KPIX) — An Asian man was the victim of a brazen attack and robbery at a bank in San Leandro Tuesday.
It happened at the Bank of America in San Leandro and was captured on cell phone video.
Police said the victim was waiting in line to deposit a large sum of money. The attackers pushed him to the ground.
The suspects were described as four men in their 20s. One was armed with a gun.
Police said the victim did not sustain life-threatening injuries.
The attack comes after a string of violent assaults on Asians in the Bay Area.