BERKELEY (CBS SF/BCN) — Berkeley police arrested two teenage suspects late Tuesday after an attempted carjacking.

Police say the carjacking occurred about 8:50 p.m., after a man in his 50s had just parked his car on the 1900 block of Grant Street. As he was walking away from it, two teenagers approached him from behind and demanded his car keys. When the man turned around, police said he saw one of the suspects pointing a rifle at him.

Although frightened, the man walked away, police said, believing the gun to be a toy. The armed suspect started to follow the man but stopped after several steps.

Officers responded to the area of Sacramento Street and Delaware Street, where they spotted the suspects, who fled in different directions.

Police apprehended a 15-year-old suspect in the North Berkeley BART parking lot and a 17-year-old suspect in Ohlone Park. Both teens are from Richmond.

Officers found a loaded AR-15 style rifle concealed inside the clothing of the younger teen. Officers also recovered another gun — a loaded polymer non-serialized handgun (AKA Ghost gun) with a 30-round magazine — in the path the older teen took when he fled the scene.

Both suspects were arrested on suspicion of attempted carjacking and several weapons related violations.

