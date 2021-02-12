BERKELEY (CBS SF) — Berkeley police released video Friday of an officer-involved shooting involving a chain-wielding robbery suspect fleeing a Walgreens store early last month.

According to police, officers responded to a reported robbery at the Walgreens store on 2190 Shattuck Avenue at 8:40 p.m. Jan. 2. Several blocks away, an officer confronted the suspect who was brandishing a long metal chain with which he threatened an advancing officer. Backup officers tried to de-escalate the situation then take the suspect into custody.

WATCH: Berkeley police department community briefing video of the incident (Note: Video contains graphic images that some may find disturbing)

According to the police report, the suspect advanced toward the officers who felled him using “less-than-lethal” munitions.

One officer, identified as Madison Albrandt, discharged her firearm during the incident and has been placed on administrative leave pending an internal affairs investigation.

The suspect was identified as 51-year-old San Francisco resident Vincent Bryant. He was taken to a hospital and was expected to recover. It is not clear what his current condition is or the exact nature of his injuries.

The Alameda County District Attorney charged Bryant with felony armed robbery, assault with a deadly weapon and resisting an executive officer.

The incident is being investigated by the Berkeley police department’s homicide detail and the Internal affairs detail.