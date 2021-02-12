FAIRFIELD (CBS SF) — A 22-year-old man was fatally shot Friday afternoon following an altercation and Fairfield police are investigating to determine if the incident was gang-related.
At approximately 1:30 p.m., Fairfield police officers responded to a possible shooting in the 1900 block of Grande Circle, off East Tabor Avenue. Lt. Jausiah Jacobsen, a police spokesperson, said officers located the 22-year-old victim with gunshot wounds and immediately administered first aid. The officers initiated cardiopulmonary resuscitation until fire and paramedics personnel arrived.
The man was transported to a local hospital but died from his injuries.
Jacobsen said investigators are taking over the case. At this time, it appears the victim contacted a group of individuals, and an altercation occurred resulting in the shooting. Investigators are determining whether this was a gang-related incident. They have no information to indicate that at this time.
Investigators remained on scene early Friday evening.
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact the Fairfield Police Department’s Investigations Bureau at (707) 428-7600.
