SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — KCBS reporter Liam Mayclem will be providing KPIX 5 users with a weekly tip list on how best to survive the current coronavirus outbreak.

Film, Fun & Fundraisng on Valentines Weekend

FILM: SUPERNOVA

Love lives in SUPERNOVA and while it’s not the Valentines rom-com you may be seeking this weekend this flick is worth the watch. Stanley Tucci and Colon Firth dazzle as a couple dealing with the onset of dementia (Tucci’s character Tusker). SUPERNOVA is a blast in places and takes us on a road trip though bucholic Lake country, England . These two characters ooze as much charm as the country roads they traverse . The film is heavy but full of heart with a dash of humour. If for nothing else, watch to see two great actors at play bringing humanity to an illness (dementia) that sadly touches so many.

https://bleeckerstreetmedia.com/supernova



TRAVEL TV: TUCCI DOES ITALY

Actor STANLY TUCCI loves to cook and loves to travel and loves all things about Italy. Join him Sunday as he embarks on a culinary voyage through the homeland of his ancestors – Italy. He is at ease in the kitchen and in the company of cooks and this new food culture journey for Tucci on CNN is a tasty affair filled with amore. Part one explores Naples and the Amalfi coast. A must watch for foodies and those who need a vacation via TV.

https://cnncreativemarketing.com/project/tucci

EVENT: CARNIVALE AT GRACE

Tuesday 6:30pm

GRACE CATHEDRAL in San Francisco is hosting its annual Carnivale though this year its a virtual affair. The online event invites one and all to gather “virtually” and give and support Grace and it’s community programs . The event will feature among other things a performance of a Sister Act song by the world’s most famous nuns: the Sisters of Perpetual indulgence . See you next Tuesday for for one of the most festive galas of the year.

https://gracecathedral.org

GOLF: PEBBLE BEACH PR0-AM

Pebble Beach is the place to be for celebrities who love golf at the pro-am though this year with zero pros. Catch the action on the Golf Channel and on KPIX 5.

https://www.pebblebeach.com/events/att-pebble-beach-pro-am/

MUSIC: MADISON CUNNINGHAM

EP Wednesday

Music siren Madison Cunningham has just unleashed a revamped cover of Radiohead’s No Suprises. And not surprising this one gets under your skin, shakes your core and stirs your soul. One of the most refreshing takes on this song by a young singer who is just getting warmed up. The Wednesday EP is available for download now.

https://youtu.be/NA-pEMZFaNg

RADIO: MIKE REID ON NATION RADIO

British author, composer and DJ Mike Reid is back on the radio waking up the country on Nation Radio UK. Mike was part of my teen life, I listened to him every morning on BBC Radio 1 – he was the perfect wake up companion: silly jokes, great music and a familiar comforting voice. Listening to him now online feels like 1985 all over again. Still silly, still familiar and like visiting with an old friend. Thanks Mike.

https://nationradio.uk

EAT: CRAB FEAST FOR A CAUSE

Saturday 11:30am & 2:30pm

The historic William-Tell House in Tomales is the place to be Saturday for a Crab Tail-Gate benefitting the Golden Gate Salmon Association. Come one come all . Check the website to register.

https://www.williamtellhouse.com

FILM: BLOODLINE BY CHEF TU DAVID PHU

FRIDAY on PBS

This personal story by Top chef alumn Chef Tu David Phu explores family, food and war. I’ll be watching and hope you will too.

https://youtu.be/iRMU2NqOW-g

VALENTINES: AL FRESCO IN NAPA

Sat & Sun

Treat yourself to a delish dinner via the Campling “Supper Club”. This romantic new menu, will be available for patio dining on Sat and Sun. Plus the Saturday Supper Club (Valentine’s Weekend Edition) will be $150 for 2, and available for pickup 2-4pm on Saturday.

https://complinewine.com