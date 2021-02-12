COVID Vaccinations:Bay Area COVID-19 Vaccine Resources Page
CBSN Bay AreaWatch Now
Filed Under:Crime, Embarcadero, Gun violence, San Francisco News

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Two men were found shot near the San Francisco waterfront Friday night and police are searching for a suspect.

At 8:17 p.m. officers responded to reports of a shooting at a commercial building on Drumm Street near the Embarcadero.

Officers found two adult male victims suffering from gunshot wounds. Both men — one with life-threatening injuries — were taken to a hospital. Police established a perimeter around the building and began a search.

No suspects had been located as of late Friday evening.

(Via Citizen App)