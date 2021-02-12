SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Two men were found shot near the San Francisco waterfront Friday night and police are searching for a suspect.
At 8:17 p.m. officers responded to reports of a shooting at a commercial building on Drumm Street near the Embarcadero.
Officers found two adult male victims suffering from gunshot wounds. Both men — one with life-threatening injuries — were taken to a hospital. Police established a perimeter around the building and began a search.
No suspects had been located as of late Friday evening.