EUREKA (CBS SF) — An 18-year-old suspect in a triple murder on Humboldt County’s Rohnerville Rancheria Reservation has been captured in Utah, authorities said.

The Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office said Mauricio Eduardo Johnson of Loleta had been taken into custody by Utah Highway Patrol after a pursuit in and we being held on a no-bail warrant for charges of murder.

Through the course of their investigation, sheriff’s investigators were able to determine that two vehicles associated with Johnson were traveling in the State of Utah. They contacted the Utah Highway Patrol and the Tooele County Sheriff’s Office for assistance.

At approximately 2 p.m. Wednesday, law enforcement located the two vehicles traveling on I-80 in Tooele County. One of the involved vehicle yielded to police and a female subject was detained.

The vehicle failed to yield, and a short pursuit ensued. Law enforcement deployed a spike strip, disabling the vehicle. Inside the vehicle, law enforcement located Johnson and 46-year-old Von Eric Keener, who was taken into custody on a parole warrant.

Johnson was taken into custody on a warrant for murder. The female remains in custody also.

The incident began on Feb. 10 when sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to the 200 block of Carroll Road on the Bear River Band of the Rohnerville Rancheria Reservation for the report of multiple victims with serious injuries discovered inside a home.

Bear River Tribal Police Officers were first to arrive on scene and located two deceased victims and a third victim with serious injuries.

The third victim was transported to a local hospital, where she later succumbed to her injuries. Officers also located two juveniles uninjured inside the residence. The juveniles were placed into safe custody.

The victims have been identified as Nikki Dion Metcalf; Margarett Lee Moon and Shelly Autumn Mae Moon.

Anyone with information about this case or related criminal activity is encouraged to call the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office at (707) 445-7251 or the Sheriff’s Office Crime Tip line at (707) 268-2539.