SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — A 25-year-old Fresno man has been arrested on two counts of attempted murder in a Friday night shooting inside a San Francisco hotel.

San Francisco police said Tyler Gangell was booked into San Francisco County jail Saturday on several charges including two counts of attempted murder and two counts of assault with a deadly weapon.

The incident began at approximately 8:17 p.m. Friday when officers responded to reports of a shooting at a hotel located on Drumm Street along the Embarcadero.

Officers arrived on scene and located two adult male victims suffering from gunshots wounds inside the hotel. The victims were transported to the hospital — one with life-threatening injuries and the other with non-life threatening injuries.

Additional officers responded to the scene and conducted a search for the suspect while occupants of the hotel sheltered in place.

Through the course of the investigation, detectives were contacted by a person who knew the suspect and stated that he wanted to turn himself into police. They were told he was in Merced.

On Saturday, Merced Police were contacted and took Gangell into custody. He along with his vehicle were transported back to the Bay Area.