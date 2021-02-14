OAKLAND (CBS SF) — Hundreds turned out at the “Love Our People, Heal Our Communities” rally at Madison Park in Oakland Saturday.

The goal was to create a space where people can heal from the surge in robberies and unprovoked attacked on Asian seniors and condemn racism, xenophobia, and violence.

Some held signs, others wore shirts that read “Asian and Black Unity.”

There was one man simply making sure an elderly person could safely walk down the street.

“I feel like we should all do this more and come together because I feel like right now, it’s that time where we really need to stand up for each other no matter what race,” said Brandon Coles of Oakland.

People from different generations and races turned out to show support for the Asian American community.

“It’s been many times where we’ve had protests for Black Lives Matter, for Breonna Taylor, for George Floyd and the Asian community were there protesting for us and I feel like we as a community need to come and return the favor to them,” said Autumn Tillman of San Francisco.

Tillman created the Instagram @blackandasiansoulsunite to educate and promote cross-racial dialogue and unity.

“First and foremost, speak out, use your voice, use your platform, use your resources whatever they may be,” said Max Leung of SF Peace Collective.

Jenn Nguyen of EM Collective in San Jose handed out free personal alarms for the elderly.

“We want our Asian community safe, we want our elders to be safe. They are vulnerable and they can’t really do as much and we need to respect them,” said Nguyen.

Before the rally, several Black leaders including Oakland councilmembers gathered at City Hall in a show of solidarity.

They acknowledged anti-Asian hate and violence and anti-blackness are not new.

“The way that we address it is by getting to the root causes, of what causes violence and crime, violence and poverty and that’s healthcare, education, housing, jobs,” said Oakland City Council President Nikki Fortunato Bas.

Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf said she would fast track grants for additional security cameras for Chinatown on Saturday.

She also announced police liaisons to the Chinatown community to help close any cultural gaps and language barriers.

“All marginalized people combined – we are the majority. So we need to come together to support each other, protect each other and tap into that collective power,” said actor and community activist Will Lex Ham.

The “Love Our People, Heal Our Communities” movement heads to San Francisco on Sunday. A rally will be held from 1 – 3 pm at Civic Center Plaza.