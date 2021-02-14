CASTRO VALLEY (CBS SF) — A family was rescued early Sunday morning after their car careened off the roadway and tumbled 200 feet into a heavily wooded ravine on Crow Canyon Road near Castro Valley.

The Alameda County Sheriff’s Office said deputies converged on the area early Sunday after they got 911 call from the driver who was uncertain of the family’s location due to the heavy brush.

Around 2:00 a.m., deputies from the Eden Township Substation were able to locate the crash scene after calling the driver back on his cell phone and utilizing their emergency lighting to narrow down the search area.

The driver was located at 5363 Crow Canyon Road. His family was still in the vehicle in the ravine. Deputies were able to locate the vehicle, which was heavily damaged and appeared to have travelled about 150 feet off the road and 200 feet down into the ravine.

Deputies helped remove the family from the vehicle and escort them and their dog out of the ravine to medical personnel who were on scene.

There was no immediate word on the family’s condition.