SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Kevin Durant knows too well the frustrations and obstacles Golden State Warriors star Klay Thompson faces each day as he attempts to rehabilitate his surgically repaired Achilles tendon.

He’s finally back on court after sitting out last year while enduring his own grueling Achilles rehab.

And on Saturday night, it appeared he hasn’t lost a step. In his first return visit to the San Francisco since leaving the Warriors as a free agent, Durant scored 20 points in Brooklyn’s 134-117 victory over Golden State.

Thompson and Durant became close friends when both were teammates, helping lead the Warriors to back-to-back NBA titles and three straight NBA Finals.

A threepeat was derailed in 2019 when Durant tore his Achilles and Thompson was lost with an ACL tear during the NBA finals against Toronto.

Thompson also sat out last season as he rehabilitated his knee and Golden State slid into the basement of the league. He then tore his Achilles in a pickup game in Los Angeles over the summer, ending his chances to return to the court this season.

Durant has been there early and often with phone calls of support.

“Klay and I talk pretty often, a couple times a week,” Durant said in his post-game interview. “It’s good to see him starting to walk, and getting out of the boot. Obviously, I know what that process is like.”

He also knows how slow and frustrating the return can be.

“I know he’s chomping at the bit to get out on the court and start shooting, start form shooting and stuff, so I can’t wait to see him back out there,” Durant said.

Thompson has been back on the sidelines with the team for the last several weeks as he has moved his rehab efforts to the Bay Area.

His frustrations not being able to help the struggling Warriors some time become very visible. He was captured on video tossing a towel while sitting on the bench Saturday night.

But shortly after the final buzzer rang, there Thompson and Durant were, giving each other a warm, supportive embrace.